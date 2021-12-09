DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.66. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,481 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

