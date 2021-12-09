Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 224189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of £12.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.94.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph O?Farrell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,826.02).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.