Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 2.2%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $165.04. 24,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,478,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

