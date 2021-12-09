NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Reduced by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of NuVasive worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

