Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter worth $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of ENV opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

