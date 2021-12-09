Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

