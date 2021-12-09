Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Holdings Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

