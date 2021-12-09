Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

