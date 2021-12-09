Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $134,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

