Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH opened at $481.30 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $297.90 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

