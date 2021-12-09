Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 279.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

