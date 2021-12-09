Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 2,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DOCS opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
