Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 2,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DOCS opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

