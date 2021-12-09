Sciencast Management LP Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 210,016 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

