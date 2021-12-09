Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

