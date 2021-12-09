Sciencast Management LP Invests $233,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.