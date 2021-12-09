FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0015

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $46,051.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.16 or 0.99158688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.00835381 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

