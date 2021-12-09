Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 76.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $7,763.62 and $227.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044441 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

