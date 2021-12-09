Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

