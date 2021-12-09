Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCOTF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Scout24 stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

