Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

