Reviewing Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for RESAAS Services and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 87.38 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -11.77 Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.72 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -26.00

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RESAAS Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

Summary

Castlight Health beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.