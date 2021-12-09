ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.85 on Thursday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $408.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.