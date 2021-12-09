Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,408 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

