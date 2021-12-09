Strs Ohio Increases Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.89% of American Campus Communities worth $60,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

