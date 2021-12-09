Strs Ohio Buys 5,760 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $70,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.