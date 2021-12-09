DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,684 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $97,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $604.09 and a 200 day moving average of $613.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $718.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.