DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $91,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,904,896 shares of company stock valued at $689,823,874 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

