Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

OOMA stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 million, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

