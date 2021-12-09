Tritax EuroBox plc (BOXE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on January 14th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.34 ($0.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.