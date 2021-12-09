Metcash Limited (MTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

