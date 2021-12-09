Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

