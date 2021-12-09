Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 304,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

