Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.
Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 304,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
