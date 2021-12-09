Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

