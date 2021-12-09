Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

