CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.
CVI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.80. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
