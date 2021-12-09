CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

CVI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.80. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

