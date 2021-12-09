YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $364.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

