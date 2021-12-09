YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ONTF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.23 million and a PE ratio of -94.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $7,017,012.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

