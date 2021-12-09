Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

