Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director Buys $41,414.10 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near bought 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $163.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Potbelly by 27.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

