Teresa A. Harris Acquires 460 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ZD opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
