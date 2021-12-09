Teresa A. Harris Acquires 460 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZD opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

