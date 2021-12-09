YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $94,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $149.73 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

