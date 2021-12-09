Insider Selling: Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Sells $33,703.67 in Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anna Trask also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anna Trask sold 378 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,152.52.

On Thursday, October 14th, Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20.

DBTX opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

