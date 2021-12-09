Robert Francis O’neill Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80.

Robert Francis O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$300.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

