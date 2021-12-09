YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

NYSE STE opened at $230.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

