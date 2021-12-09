PGGM Investments Purchases 509 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW opened at $125.91 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

