V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

