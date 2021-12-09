iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

