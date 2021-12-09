Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was down 1.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $221.87 and last traded at $222.04. Approximately 19,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,924,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.

Specifically, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

