PGGM Investments Sells 392 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $229.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.