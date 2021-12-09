Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,166 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

